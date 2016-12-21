Deputy loses eye arresting woman for suspected DUI

PIMA COUNTY, AZ - A sheriff's deputy lost an eye after an arrest in Pima County, according to a release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Yesennia Gonzalez near East Drexel Road and South Alvernon Way around midnight Saturday, December 10, according to the release.

