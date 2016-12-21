Deputies responding to crash involvin...

Deputies responding to crash involving member of Sahuarita PD

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a crash with injuries involving a member of the Sahuarita Police Department, authorities said. According to a press release, the intersection from Old Spanish Trail and Camino Loma Alta is closed to the firestation at 8850 S. Camino Loma Alta.

