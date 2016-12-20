Authorities looking for suspects from...

Authorities looking for suspects from southwest side armed robbery

Tuesday Dec 27

Authorities are looking for two men accused of robbing a Circle K on the southwest side earlier this month. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the men entered the store on West Los Reales Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE .

