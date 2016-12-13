Arizona police officer loses eye after woman kicks him during DUI arrest
An Arizona police officer has lost his eye after a woman that was being placed under arrest became erratic and started flailing her legs wildly. Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Gress said that officers arrested Yesennia Gonzalez, 28, for DUI and placed her into handcuffs.
