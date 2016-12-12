Adoption of Turn-Key Health's Community-Based Palliative Illness Management in Arizona Enhances Care for State's Medicare Beneficiaries Turn-Key Health, an Advanced Illness Management company serving healthcare payers and at-risk providers focusing on senior populations, announces growing adoption of Palliative Illness ManagementTM - PIMTM. A comprehensive network of palliative care practitioners, now spanning 76 percent of Medicare beneficiaries covered by health plans in Maricopa, Pima counties, Arizona, utilizes local resources complemented by predictive analytics to identify individuals earlier in the disease trajectory, and support plan member and family caregiver engagement.

