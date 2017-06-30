Governor Mead appoints new District C...

Governor Mead appoints new District Court Judge

Friday Jun 23 Read more: KGWN

Wyoming Governor Matt Mead has appointed William L. Simpson to be District Court Judge for the Fifth Judicial District. Simpson fills the vacancy occurring in the District's Park County, Cody office with the retirement of Judge Steven Cranfill effective July 31, 2017.

Chicago, IL

