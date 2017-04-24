Horses Left in Wyoming Forest Last Autumn Rescued
Park County, Wyoming, authorities are investigating circumstances surrounding three horses left near Haymaker Ridge six months ago. One of the horses was found dead while the two surviving animals were rescued this month.
