Wyoming reporter missing west of Cody

Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Park County Sheriff's Office says Powell Tribune reporter Gib Mathers was last seen on Tuesday taking pictures from his truck along U.S. Highway 14. A mail carrier later saw his empty pickup at a pullout near the Elk Fork Campground.

