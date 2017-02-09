Wyoming reporter missing west of Cody
The Park County Sheriff's Office says Powell Tribune reporter Gib Mathers was last seen on Tuesday taking pictures from his truck along U.S. Highway 14. A mail carrier later saw his empty pickup at a pullout near the Elk Fork Campground.
