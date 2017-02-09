Park County resumes search for missin...

Park County resumes search for missing Wyoming reporter

Park County officials have resumed their search for Powell Tribune reporter Gib Mathers, who was last seen taking photographs near U.S. Highway 14 west of Cody on Jan. 31. People were being asked to stay out of the area on Thursday so search dogs would not be distracted by other human scent or passing traffic. Searchers looked for Mathers last Friday and Saturday, but weather conditions and not having any idea where to focus the search led them to suspend their efforts.

