Wyoming school district cited by DeVos: Grizzlies, yes; guns, no
The superintendent for a rural Wyoming school cited by education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos in Tuesday's Senate confirmation hearing says they have no guns for grizzly bear at Wapiti School. Ray Schulte, superintendent for Park County School District No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Cody Man Found Dead in Elk Basin (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Patricia
|1
|Teens plead guilty in triple slayings in Wyoming (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Honestly
|1
|Lebel's Old West Auction quits Cody (Aug '08)
|May '10
|P Lesnik
|2
|High-end Motor Coach Resort Developer, Jeanne R... (Oct '09)
|Nov '09
|confused
|3
Find what you want!
Search Park County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC