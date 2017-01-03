Man freezes to death in home near Cod...

Man freezes to death in home near Cody after snowstorm

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Cody Enterprise reports that the body of 69-year-old Larry Joe Sperry was found by two neighbors on Dec. 17, when the temperature was -9 degrees. They went to check on Sperry when they didn't see any smoke coming from his chimney.

Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

