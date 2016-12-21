Wyoming's unemployment rate drops to ...

Wyoming's unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in October

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 22 Read more: KGWN

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell significantly from 5.4% in September to 5.1% in October. Wyoming's unemployment rate has now fallen for three consecutive months, but remains higher than its October 2015 level of 4.3%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Cody Man Found Dead in Elk Basin (Jan '15) Jan '15 Patricia 1
News Teens plead guilty in triple slayings in Wyoming (Sep '13) Sep '13 Honestly 1
News Lebel's Old West Auction quits Cody (Aug '08) May '10 P Lesnik 2
News High-end Motor Coach Resort Developer, Jeanne R... (Oct '09) Nov '09 confused 3
See all Park County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,481 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC