Wyoming's unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in October
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell significantly from 5.4% in September to 5.1% in October. Wyoming's unemployment rate has now fallen for three consecutive months, but remains higher than its October 2015 level of 4.3%.
