Bear killed in Park County after mult...

Bear killed in Park County after multiple human interactions

Oct 20, 2016

The Cody Enterprise reports that the 519-pound bear was captured Saturday after previously being relocated in 2004 and 2011 due to prior human encounters. Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden says the bear was prowling his ranch beginning in late September.

Chicago, IL

