Unemployment falls in Wyoming

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.3% in April to 4.1% in May. Laramie County rises to 3.5% from 3.4% in April but it's down from May 2016 when it was 4.1% Wyoming's labor force decreased by an estimated 3,001 individuals from a year earlier, suggesting that the decline in unemployment is at least partially related to unemployed individuals leaving the state and/or dropping out of the labor force. From April to May, unemployment rates fell in 16 counties, rose slightly in four counties, and were unchanged in three counties.

