Drought earns Campbell County primary status for disaster area
The USDA has designated Campbell and Niobrara counties in Wyoming as a primary natural disaster area because of damages and losses caused by the drought. Previously, farmers and ranchers in Campbell County could qualify for natural disaster assistance, including low interest emergency loans and other Farmers Assistance programs, because they were in a county contiguous to Weston, Johnson and Sheridan counties, which were declared primary disaster areas along with Big Horn and Washakie counties.
