Niobrara County coroner pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Court documents show that Lisa Mellott entered the guilty plea on June 22 to 11 counts of Medicaid fraud and two counts of forgery. Authorities say Mellott billed Medicaid for services that she did not provide to patients of her home health care business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Niobrara County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cat (Mar '15)
|Apr '15
|Blue
|60
Find what you want!
Search Niobrara County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC