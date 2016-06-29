Niobrara County coroner pleads guilty...

Niobrara County coroner pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Jun 29, 2016 Read more: KGWN

Court documents show that Lisa Mellott entered the guilty plea on June 22 to 11 counts of Medicaid fraud and two counts of forgery. Authorities say Mellott billed Medicaid for services that she did not provide to patients of her home health care business.

Chicago, IL

