Woman pleads guilty to stealing cemetery vases

Thursday Jun 1

A Wyoming woman accused of stealing nearly $40,000 worth of brass vases from cemeteries and recycling the metal for cash has pleaded guilty. 51-year-old Janna Szynskie pleaded guilty Thursday to disposing of stolen property, and she will have to pay restitution to the families whose vases were stolen.

