Around the region

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The diplomas handed out to Cody High School's 130 graduating seniors have to be reprinted because the printer included the wrong signatures. Superintendent Ray Schulte said the school sent in the proper signature card, but the printer used an old one with outdated signatures for the principal, school board chairman and board clerk.

