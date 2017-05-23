Wyoming to lose only Planned Parenthood clinic
Planned Parenthood's Casper location confirmed Tuesday it will close this summer after more than 40 years of operation because of financial reasons. The Casper location, which opened in 1975, serves around 500 patients per year, the Casper Star-Tribune reported .
