Wyoming jobless rate falls to 4.3 percent in April
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the jobless rate is a significant decrease from March's 4.5 percent. Among counties in the state, the highest unemployment rates last month were found in Fremont and Natrona counties, both at 5.5 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
