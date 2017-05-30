Wyoming jobless rate falls to 4.3 per...

Wyoming jobless rate falls to 4.3 percent in April

Tuesday May 23

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the jobless rate is a significant decrease from March's 4.5 percent. Among counties in the state, the highest unemployment rates last month were found in Fremont and Natrona counties, both at 5.5 percent.

Chicago, IL

