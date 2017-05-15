Safe Kids Day

Safe Kids Day

Sunday May 7

News 13's Tyler Waggenspack attended "Safe Kids Day" where he spoke with kids about tips they learned for injury prevention. "It's an event to celebrate kids, to educate caregivers and kiddos to prevent injuries and keep kids safe in our community, in the home and out in the community," said Melissa Schmitz, from Safe Kids Wyoming.

