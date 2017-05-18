Natrona County, WY, Gets New Brush Truck

Natrona County Fire Protection District in Casper, WY, has taken delivery of a Midwest Fire Brush Truck built on a Ford F-550 Crew Cab diesel. It is equipped with a 300-gallon tank, a Waterous E501-C pump, Trident Foam Mate 1.0 foam system and a 300-gallon water tank with an 8-gallon foam cell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.