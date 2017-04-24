You Missed Jury Duty...Or Did You?
The latest scam to hit Natrona County, you missed Jury Duty, and now you have to pay the courts or police will come arrest you for your blunder. Another clue is that many of the calls come after normal business hours.This way there is no way to confirm the false information.
