Wyoming health officials report rise in STDs
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that a press release by the Wyoming Health Department said while the rates for other sexual transmitted diseases such as chlamydia and syphilis have risen, gonorrhea has affected young people the most. The department says there were 44 reported gonorrhea cases in Wyoming in 2012.
