Wyoming health officials report rise ...

Wyoming health officials report rise in STDs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that a press release by the Wyoming Health Department said while the rates for other sexual transmitted diseases such as chlamydia and syphilis have risen, gonorrhea has affected young people the most. The department says there were 44 reported gonorrhea cases in Wyoming in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natrona County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09) Nov '09 A Stewart 3
News Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08) Dec '08 tiffany ann lewis 1
News Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08) Nov '08 CatholicPatriot 2
News Citizens score strip club (Sep '08) Sep '08 rdreamer07 1
News Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08) Apr '08 NCSD citizen 1
News Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08) Jan '08 Mainer for hunter 1
News EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07) May '07 Amanda 1
See all Natrona County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natrona County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC