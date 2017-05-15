Woman faces charges in Wyoming cemete...

Woman faces charges in Wyoming cemetery vase theft case

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Authorities have arrested a Wyoming woman accused of stealing nearly $40,000 worth of brass vases from a cemetery and recycling the metal for cash. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office began investigating on April 14 after a cemetery worker in Casper reported at least 250 flower vases missing from headstones.

