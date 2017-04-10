Long road takes Natrona County grad to Wyoming football
Brock Beddes has neon green cleats. Outside of his man bun, they're easily the most distinct thing about the Wyoming redshirt sophomore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natrona County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09)
|Nov '09
|A Stewart
|3
|Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|tiffany ann lewis
|1
|Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08)
|Nov '08
|CatholicPatriot
|2
|Citizens score strip club (Sep '08)
|Sep '08
|rdreamer07
|1
|Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08)
|Apr '08
|NCSD citizen
|1
|Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08)
|Jan '08
|Mainer for hunter
|1
|EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07)
|May '07
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natrona County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC