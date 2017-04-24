K-9 School is Now in Session in Casper
Casper Police are hosting the two-month training school and are working with three K-9's from different police units around the state. K-9 Rex is working to certify with the Douglas Police Department, Sy has been working with the Goshen County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natrona County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09)
|Nov '09
|A Stewart
|3
|Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|tiffany ann lewis
|1
|Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08)
|Nov '08
|CatholicPatriot
|2
|Citizens score strip club (Sep '08)
|Sep '08
|rdreamer07
|1
|Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08)
|Apr '08
|NCSD citizen
|1
|Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08)
|Jan '08
|Mainer for hunter
|1
|EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07)
|May '07
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natrona County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC