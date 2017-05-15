How Full is Pathfinder and Alcova?

More spring snow made us curious about reservoir water levels around Natrona County and the big question on everybody's mind, will Pathfinder Reservoir spill over this summer? Currently, Pathfinder Reservoir is 93% full; Alcova is at its norm at 97% full, this according to Wyoming Bureau of Reclamation numbers. Now back to our question, "Our current projections, we don't anticipate that we will need to release more than 5,000 and so we don't anticipate the need to spill pathfinder," said Mahonri Williams at the Bureau of Recreation.

