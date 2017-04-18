District attorney says inmates are be...

District attorney says inmates are being released too early

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Natrona County District Attorney Mike Blonigen said Thursday, in some cases, he has seen inmates released after they served half their sentences. When asked about the Blonigen's claims, Board of Parole Director Dan Fetsco says he would be happy to review the files on the cases Blonigen mentioned.

