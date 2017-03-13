Wyoming Police Officer Wells Charged with Felony Child Abuse
On February 23th we reported Casper Police Officers, Laura Starnes-Wells and Todd Wells were issued warrants for their arrests for alleged child abuse and endangerment. According to reports, today Laura Starnes-Wells turned herself into the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, two weeks after her warrant was issued.
