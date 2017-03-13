Wyoming Police Officer Wells Charged ...

Wyoming Police Officer Wells Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: KCWY13

On February 23th we reported Casper Police Officers, Laura Starnes-Wells and Todd Wells were issued warrants for their arrests for alleged child abuse and endangerment. According to reports, today Laura Starnes-Wells turned herself into the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, two weeks after her warrant was issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natrona County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09) Nov '09 A Stewart 3
News Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08) Dec '08 tiffany ann lewis 1
News Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08) Nov '08 CatholicPatriot 2
News Citizens score strip club (Sep '08) Sep '08 rdreamer07 1
News Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08) Apr '08 NCSD citizen 1
News Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08) Jan '08 Mainer for hunter 1
News EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07) May '07 Amanda 1
See all Natrona County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natrona County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,648,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC