Travelers for eclipse could come through Gillette

The Casper-Natrona County International Airport is preparing to receive private jets from a number of foreign countries during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, but the Gillette-Campbell County Airport probably won't benefit from that. People or companies from 19 foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and Argentina, have inquired with the U.S. Customs office in Casper about flying private jets to Natrona County during the eclipse in August.

