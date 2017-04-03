Tablet with Modifications Closed NC Airport Tuesday
TSA Officers locked down Casper - Natrona County International Airport Tuesday morning after they found what they believed to be a suspicious package. Passengers waited for about three hours while bomb technicians from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and FBI agents investigated the suspicious device.
