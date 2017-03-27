Around the region
U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that most of Wyoming's counties saw more residents move out than move in between July 2015 and July 2016. State economists attribute the decrease to the downturn in Wyoming's mineral extraction industry, which resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs.
