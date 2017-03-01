Warrants Issued for Two Casper Police Officers; Charges Pending
Laura Starnes-Wells still has an active warrant out for her arrest and is expected to turn herself in later this week and will appear for her initial appearance. These officers were previously placed on administrative leave from the Police Department in November of last year after learning of this investigation by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Add your comments below
Natrona County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09)
|Nov '09
|A Stewart
|3
|Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|tiffany ann lewis
|1
|Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08)
|Nov '08
|CatholicPatriot
|2
|Citizens score strip club (Sep '08)
|Sep '08
|rdreamer07
|1
|Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08)
|Apr '08
|NCSD citizen
|1
|Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08)
|Jan '08
|Mainer for hunter
|1
|EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07)
|May '07
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natrona County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC