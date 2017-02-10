Paying it Forward
Submitted by Matthew Seedorff, mseedorff@k2tv.com, Feb. 7th, 2017 One person in Wyoming, payed it forward in a big way! Although school lunches in the Natrona County School district are less than three dollars, that price can add up. By February, some student lunch account balances are in the red, but not anymore at Casper's Crest Hill Elementary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTWO.
Add your comments below
Natrona County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09)
|Nov '09
|A Stewart
|3
|Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|tiffany ann lewis
|1
|Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08)
|Nov '08
|CatholicPatriot
|2
|Citizens score strip club (Sep '08)
|Sep '08
|rdreamer07
|1
|Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08)
|Apr '08
|NCSD citizen
|1
|Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08)
|Jan '08
|Mainer for hunter
|1
|EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07)
|May '07
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natrona County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC