NCSO Special Response Team Apprehende...

NCSO Special Response Team Apprehended Two After Home Invasion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KCWY13

Wednesday night around 10:24 the Natrona County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4800 block of Bel Vista Drive in Bar Nunn for a prowler. When deputies arrived on scene they learned of a male who had forced entry into a home and attacked the occupants inside the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natrona County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09) Nov '09 A Stewart 3
News Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08) Dec '08 tiffany ann lewis 1
News Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08) Nov '08 CatholicPatriot 2
News Citizens score strip club (Sep '08) Sep '08 rdreamer07 1
News Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08) Apr '08 NCSD citizen 1
News Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08) Jan '08 Mainer for hunter 1
News EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07) May '07 Amanda 1
See all Natrona County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natrona County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC