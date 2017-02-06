Lincoln County unemployment increases...

Lincoln County unemployment increases, statewide decreases slightly

Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rates saw a slight decrease in recent months, although the statewide rate remains higher than a year ago. According to recent information released by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, the statewide unemployment rate dropped from 4.9% to 4.8% from November 2016 to December 2016.

