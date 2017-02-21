Gillette histories
Ed. Ross, superintendent at the Homestake Coal Mine 7 miles east of Gillette, met with quite an accident last Thursday which resulted in the loss of his index finger on the right hand. According to information received by the Record, his hand was caught in the machinery in such a way as to crush his finger.
