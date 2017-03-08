Forged in Honor: 2016 Casper Police D...

Forged in Honor: 2016 Casper Police Department Awards

Tuesday Feb 28

Casper Police honored the work and service of those who serve at their yearly awards ceremony Monday afternoon at the Casper Events Center. Nearly 16 different awards were given to multiple officers, ranging from Officer of the Year to service or Life Saving Medals.

