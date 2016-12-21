Wyoming lawmakers working on new sent...

Wyoming lawmakers working on new sentencing bill

Wyoming lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to keep more offenders out of prison for many nonviolent crimes and save the state corrections department money. Wyoming has one of the nation's lowest repeat-offender rates but above-average incarceration rates, Joint Judiciary Committee co-chair Sen. Leland Christensen, an Alta Republican, told the Casper Star-Tribune .

