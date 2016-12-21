Wyoming lawmakers working on new sentencing bill
Wyoming lawmakers plan to introduce legislation to keep more offenders out of prison for many nonviolent crimes and save the state corrections department money. Wyoming has one of the nation's lowest repeat-offender rates but above-average incarceration rates, Joint Judiciary Committee co-chair Sen. Leland Christensen, an Alta Republican, told the Casper Star-Tribune .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Natrona County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09)
|Nov '09
|A Stewart
|3
|Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08)
|Dec '08
|tiffany ann lewis
|1
|Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08)
|Nov '08
|CatholicPatriot
|2
|Citizens score strip club (Sep '08)
|Sep '08
|rdreamer07
|1
|Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08)
|Apr '08
|NCSD citizen
|1
|Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08)
|Jan '08
|Mainer for hunter
|1
|EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07)
|May '07
|Amanda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natrona County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC