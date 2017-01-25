Joe MacGuire of Casper appointed to House District 35
Joe MacGuire of Casper was appointed by the Natrona County Commissioners to serve the residents of House District 35 on Tuesday to fill the vacant seat left by former Rep. Kendell Kroeker who resigned Dec. 21. MacGuire will be sworn in as a member of the 64th Wyoming Legislature on Jan. 10 at Noon along with all newly elected members of the House of Representatives in the House Chamber at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice William Hill will administer the oath of office.
