Wyoming Winds Knock Out Power

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KTWO

More than 5 thousand Rocky Mountain Powers Customers were without electricity at some point on Monday in Casper, along with roughly 2 thousand homes in Laramie. Hurricane force winds brought down power lines, turned over trucks, and up-rooted large trees.

