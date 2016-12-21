School district still waiting for bid...

School district still waiting for bids on vacant buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Progress

Officials say the Natrona County School District hasn't yet received any bids for the buildings it has put up for sale. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the district's school board approved a plan earlier this month to get rid of three vacant buildings -- North Casper Elementary, Roosevelt High School and the Fairground Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natrona County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09) Nov '09 A Stewart 3
News Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08) Dec '08 tiffany ann lewis 1
News Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08) Nov '08 CatholicPatriot 2
News Citizens score strip club (Sep '08) Sep '08 rdreamer07 1
News Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08) Apr '08 NCSD citizen 1
News Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08) Jan '08 Mainer for hunter 1
News EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07) May '07 Amanda 1
See all Natrona County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natrona County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC