Safe Ride Offers New Year Party Goers a Sober Ride Home
Many are hopeful the New Year will bring happiness and good fortune, but one way to ruin your new year is to start 2017 off with a DUI. Natrona County's Alcohol Task Force is gearing up with local cab companies to ensure those who go out to celebrate, get home safely.
