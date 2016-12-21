NCSO Rules Pit Bull Shelter Owners Ov...

NCSO Rules Pit Bull Shelter Owners Overwhelmed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: KCWY13

On December 8th 2016 the Natrona County Sheriff's Office responded to an area West of Casper to investigate the living conditions and welfare of several dogs currently living at a local dog rescue shelter. Along with the Natrona County Sheriff's Deputies, members of Metro Animal Control, Natrona County Planning and Zoning, Natrona County Health Department, Natrona County Fire District and the Department of Family Services responded to the residence and the dog rescue shelter to ensure compliance with local and state law as well as county regulations and codes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natrona County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09) Nov '09 A Stewart 3
News Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08) Dec '08 tiffany ann lewis 1
News Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08) Nov '08 CatholicPatriot 2
News Citizens score strip club (Sep '08) Sep '08 rdreamer07 1
News Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08) Apr '08 NCSD citizen 1
News Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08) Jan '08 Mainer for hunter 1
News EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07) May '07 Amanda 1
See all Natrona County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natrona County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC