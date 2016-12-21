NCSO Rules Pit Bull Shelter Owners Overwhelmed
On December 8th 2016 the Natrona County Sheriff's Office responded to an area West of Casper to investigate the living conditions and welfare of several dogs currently living at a local dog rescue shelter. Along with the Natrona County Sheriff's Deputies, members of Metro Animal Control, Natrona County Planning and Zoning, Natrona County Health Department, Natrona County Fire District and the Department of Family Services responded to the residence and the dog rescue shelter to ensure compliance with local and state law as well as county regulations and codes.
