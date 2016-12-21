Natrona County Republicans seeking replacement for Kroeker
Kroeker announced his resignation last week saying unforeseen circumstances related to his business would prevent him from being able to take the time off for the 2017 legislative session, which begins Jan. 10 in Cheyenne. He owns Casper Mountain Motorsports.
