Midwest Staff and Student Will Have to Continue Waiting

Wednesday Dec 21

Its been over close to seven months since students were evacuated from Midwest School due to an gas leak, and it turns out student won't be returning anytime soon. Over 150 students and staff have been commuting to Casper for school, and officials say students won't be able to return back to Midwest School until next fall.

