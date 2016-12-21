Full chapel at funeral for homeless v...

Full chapel at funeral for homeless veteran Read Story Chris Vanderveen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The mystery began shortly after the body of a homeless veteran showed up inside a Casper, Wyoming coroner's office. CASPER, WYOMING Connie Jacobson didn't know what to expect when she told a local newspaper about the body of a Vietnam veteran that had recently arrived inside her office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natrona County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Wyo. executive sues medical practice (Nov '09) Nov '09 A Stewart 3
News Downs receives 1.5-4 years for dragging (Dec '08) Dec '08 tiffany ann lewis 1
News Victim of priest abuse sues Cheyenne Diocese (Nov '08) Nov '08 CatholicPatriot 2
News Citizens score strip club (Sep '08) Sep '08 rdreamer07 1
News Midwest students concerned about Hathaway requi... (Apr '08) Apr '08 NCSD citizen 1
News Wyoming GOP eager to make mark (Jan '08) Jan '08 Mainer for hunter 1
News EMT Responders Rush To Rescue Their Own Dummy (May '07) May '07 Amanda 1
See all Natrona County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natrona County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC