Casper Groups Come Together for Holiday Stuff the Van
The holiday season is just getting started and local community groups are doing what they can to ensure all children in Natrona County have something to un-wrap this Christmas. Today and throughout this week volunteers from the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Townsquare Media as well as many other Casper groups will be pairing up to collect toys and donations for children at the Eastside Wal-Mart in Casper this week.
