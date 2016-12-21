Hundreds of mourners attend funeral f...

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for homeless veteran

Tuesday Nov 29

Mourners pack the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyo., on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29, 2016, for the funeral of Vietnam veteran Stephen Carl Reiman. Reiman died alone on Nov. 17 after traveling to Casper, Wyo., from Southern California for unknown reasons.

